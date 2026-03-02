<p>New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO on Monday fixed the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2025-26 at 8.25 per cent, retaining the rate for the second consecutive year, a source said.</p>.<p>In February last year, the EPFO retained the 8.25 per cent rate of interest for 2024-25 fiscal year.</p>.<p>The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), in 2024, increased the interest rate marginally to 8.25 per cent for 2023-24, from 8.15 per cent in 2022-23.</p>.<p>In March 2022, EPFO lowered the interest on post-retirement deposits for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.10 per cent for its over seven crore subscribers, from 8.5 per cent in 2020-21.</p>.<p>The 8.10 per cent rate for 2020-21 was the lowest since 1977-78, when the rate stood at 8 per cent.</p>.All about new Income Tax Rules and Forms - 2026.<p>"The EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.25 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2025-26 at its meeting on Monday," the source said.</p>.<p>After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2025-26 will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for concurrence. After the government's ratification, the interest rate for 2025-26 will be credited into accounts of over seven crore subscribers of EPFO.</p>.<p>EPFO provides the rate of interest after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry.</p>.<p>In March 2020, EPFO lowered the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5 per cent for 2019-20, from 8.65 per cent provided for 2018-19.</p>.<p>EPFO provided an 8.65 per cent interest rate to its subscribers in 2016-17 and 8.55 per cent in 2017-18. The rate of interest was slightly higher at 8.8 per cent in 2015-16.</p>.<p>The retirement fund body gave 8.75 per cent rate of interest in 2013-14 as well as 2014-15, higher than 8.5 per cent for 2012-13.</p>.<p>The rate of interest was 8.25 per cent in 2011-12. </p>