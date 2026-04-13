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Filing season 2026: What taxpayers need to watch

The forms also ask for more detail than before. Taxpayers can now provide two addresses and two mobile numbers.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 01:43 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 01:43 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTaxTaxpayers

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