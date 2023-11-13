Gold buys: Know the government mandates

The income-tax law does not prescribe any limit on storing gold jewellery or ornaments by an individual, as long as he/she is able to establish the source of income that enabled investing in them or other sources of acquisition - be it inheritance or otherwise. As per the union government’s May 1994 Circular, ornaments and jewellery to the extent of 500 gms for a married lady, 250 gms for an unmarried lady and 100 gms for a male member would not be seized, even if it is not matched with his or her income. In December 2018, the Finance Ministry once again clarified that there is no limit on holding gold jewellery or ornaments by anybody provided it be acquired from explained sources of income including inheritance.