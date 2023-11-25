Have you completed your tax-saving investments?

You can invest in equity-linked saving schemes, public provident fund (PPF), life insurance, NSC etc. Repayments towards the principal sum of a home loan are deductible too. However, you need to factor in the lock-in period that comes with these instruments. For example, in case you choose the PPF, you get an interest rate of around seven per cent (as specified by the government), and the investment is totally safe. As the returns are compounded every year, the effective returns are much higher too. But, there is a lock-in period before which you cannot withdraw your balance. Also, you can invest for 15 years only. You can then renew your investment every five years. PPF is by far one of the best options, especially for the youth.