HNIs picking insurance covers between Rs 5-20 crore

According to Policybazaar.com more individuals are choosing to customise their coverage with suitable riders for an additional layer of protection. Additionally, more customers are opting for plans with a one-time option of a Special Exit Benefit over Return of Premium plans. While both offer the benefit of exiting your policy and getting the premiums back, the Special Exit Benefit plans come at a much lower cost. It also noticed an increase in female buyers, both working and non-working, who are taking the lead in purchasing term insurance policies.