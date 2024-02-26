Hospital Daily Cash Cover: How it complements your health insurance

Similar to conventional health insurance coverages, hospital daily cash coverages come with certain conditions with waiting periods. Hospitalisation must exceed a minimum duration of 24 hours to qualify for the allowance. Day-care procedures fall outside the cover’s scope for now. The other point to keep in mind is that typically, there is a maximum cap on the number of hospitalisation days eligible for the allowance within a policy year, commonly ranging from 30 to 90 days; the same will be specified in the policy.