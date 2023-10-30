Know the tax your retirement benefits attract

The contribution, earnings, and withdrawals from provident fund (PF) are exempt from tax except in certain circumstances. It depends on the type of PF i.e. recognised, statutory or unrecognised. In the case of recognised - the employer’s contribution of up to 12% of basic salary plus DA is exempt from tax. However, the same shall be taxable if there is any contribution in excess of 12% or above Rs. 7.5 lakhs. As far as an employee contribution, he is eligible for tax exemption under Section 80C but only in the case of recognised or statutory PF. Interests earned on recognised and statutory PF are also exempted from tax to a certain extent, on satisfaction of certain conditions.