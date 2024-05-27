Navigating the world of fixed income investments

Finally, let’s talk about credit spreads. These are like the extra money you get for taking on a bit more risk by investing in certain bonds that may have a risk of default instead of government bonds. Hence investors need to assess whether they are being adequately remunerated for the default risk that they are undertaking. Currently, the spread or difference between high-quality and weaker-quality bonds is lesser than historical spreads and hence high-quality portfolios make a stronger investment case.