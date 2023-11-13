New to parenthood? Get you financial priorities right

Redefining financial priorities: The budget will now get dictated by the child’s education, future needs, medical exigencies in addition to existing financial goals.

Creating a safety net: Financial security of children starts to take precedence and financial instruments that offer this, be it a term insurance or others have to be incorporated in the plans.

Providing for future aspirations: Investments have to be skewed to ensure assured returns. Parents must thus look out for mediums of investments that are safe in nature as this would provide the needed safety net for their children. Lower to medium risk investments would prove to be optimum.

Anticipating the unexpected: Parents need to brace for unexpected expenditures and unforeseen circumstances - such as market vagaries, inflation, loss of job, etc - and plan to keep out of debt traps, picking instruments that can keep pace with evolving financial needs.

Repeated revisit of financial plan: As children grow up their choices of education and career evolve, which could redefine their financial needs too. The parents’ financial blueprint has to be reexamined at regular intervals to keep their financial solutions flexible.