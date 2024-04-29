Realty buys: The wisdom of picking new projects over completed ones

Historically, homebuyers have favoured completed projects over new projects due to uncertainties and limited access to information regarding the viability of new developments. But times have changed. Today investors can access a builder’s history and financial stability, the project’s construction timelines, amenities, floor plans and other details from verifiable sources such as Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). There are also other platforms that offer reviews and collated data that can help in making an informed decision. Armed with this information retail investors are better off pitching their money in new upcoming projects. Here are some reasons why: