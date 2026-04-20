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Simplified buyback rules: Know your tax outgo

Now, come to the changed tax rules. What has changed in buyback taxation rules effective from April 1, 2026?
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 21:04 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 21:04 IST
Business NewsFinanceTax

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