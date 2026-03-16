Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesspersonal finance

Tech powers a smarter health insurance experience

The next phase of health insurance will be shaped not only by how efficiently claims are settled, but how effectively insurers help people manage health risks before hospitalisation becomes necessary.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 March 2026, 22:33 IST
Business NewsInsurancehealth insurance

Follow us on :

Follow Us