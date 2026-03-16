<p>Health insurance in India is entering a new phase. For decades, the industry operated around a simple promise. When illness struck, insurance paid. That promise remains essential, but is no longer sufficient for a country facing rising medical costs, increasing lifestyle diseases and customers who expect greater visibility and control over their health.</p>.<p>The next phase of health insurance will be shaped not only by how efficiently claims are settled, but how effectively insurers help people manage health risks before hospitalisation becomes necessary. Technology is making this shift possible by changing how customers interact with insurance and how insurers engage with health itself.</p>.<p>Technology allows insurers to move beyond episodic interactions and become more relevant in everyday life. When used well, it simplifies access, improves transparency, and supports preventive health behaviours at scale. The opportunity before the industry is therefore not just digital transformation, but a broader redefinition of value.</p>.Why the old tax regime may still survive the new tax era.<p><strong>Digital enablement driving everyday engagement</strong></p>.<p>Digital enablement is changing the role of health insurance from a back-end financial product to a front-end service experience. Earlier, interaction was limited to purchase, renewal, or claims. Today, customers expect insurance to function as an accessible service, comparable to other digital experiences they rely on daily. Health insurance can no longer operate through delayed responses or unclear processes.</p>.<p>The real impact of digital adoption lies in reducing uncertainty. Health events are stressful, and customers want clarity on coverage, faster decisions, and the ability to act without navigating complex procedures. Digital journeys allow customers to understand policies, access services, submit documents, and track progress in real time. This removes friction at critical moments and strengthens confidence in the system.</p>.<p>Digital capability also enables earlier engagement. Data and analytics make it possible to encourage preventive check-ups, simplify renewals, and coordinate care more efficiently. The interaction shifts from reactive service to timely support.</p>.<p>At the same time, healthcare cannot become entirely digital. Serious diagnoses and treatment decisions require reassurance and human judgement. Advisors, care teams, hospitals and customer support remain essential to the experience. The most-effective model combines digital efficiency with human expertise, ensuring that technology improves access, while empathy and guidance remain central to care.</p>.<p><strong>Rise of wearables, health apps and connected devices</strong></p>.<p>Connected health technologies are also reshaping how risk is understood. Traditionally, insurance relied on static indicators such as age, medical history, or periodic tests. Health, however, changes continuously and is influenced by everyday behaviour.</p>.<p>Wearables and applications offer a more continuous view of health, helping individuals better understand their own patterns and encouraging habits that improve long-term outcomes. This creates stronger alignment between customers and insurers, where healthier behaviour benefits, both through improved well-being and more sustainable healthcare costs.</p>.<p>This shift carries relevance for India, where a large share of healthcare expenditure arises from chronic conditions that develop gradually and are often detected late. Encouraging regular monitoring and early consultation can significantly reduce the severity of these conditions. Technology makes such engagement scalable, while keeping participation voluntary and non-intrusive.</p>.<p>The broader health ecosystem is evolving in the same direction. Initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and the growing adoption of digital health records are helping create a more-connected system where information moves more easily between providers, patients, and insurers. For customers, this improves continuity of care and reduces inefficiencies across the healthcare journey.</p>.<p><strong>Faster, simpler underwriting and operations</strong></p>.<p>Technology is also reshaping how insurers assess risk and operate internally. Advances in analytics and AI have made underwriting faster and more consistent, allowing straightforward cases to be processed quickly, while enabling human expertise to focus on complex situations.</p>.<p>The objective is not automation alone, but greater predictability and accessibility. When issuance timelines shorten and decisions become clearer, customer confidence improves and insurance becomes easier to access.</p>.<p>As technology becomes more integral to insurance, maintaining clarity, consistency, and customer confidence will remain essential to sustaining trust in digital health insurance.</p>.<p><strong>The road ahead for health insurance</strong></p>.<p>Technology is expanding what health insurance can realistically deliver. The next phase for the industry will depend not only on digital adoption, but on how effectively insurers, healthcare providers, and policymakers work together to make care more coordinated and accessible.</p>.<p>As health systems become more connected, the role of insurance will increasingly extend beyond financing treatment to supporting continuity of care. This will require common standards, responsible innovation, and a shared focus on long-term health outcomes.</p>.<p>Health insurance has always provided financial protection. The opportunity ahead is to ensure it also strengthens the broader healthcare system by encouraging prevention, improving access, and building confidence in how care is delivered. Technology makes this possible, but meaningful progress will come from how the industry collectively chooses to apply it.</p>.<p>(The writer is CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance and Member of the Executive Committee, General Insurance Council)</p>