The power of factor-based index funds

Index funds’ popularity is grounded in their notable advantages. Their simplicity, in contrast to actively managed funds, appeals to investors of varying experience levels, minimising the need for constant monitoring. Cost-effectiveness is a pivotal factor, as index funds incur lower fees due to minimal management, attracting those conscious of maximising returns. Transparency is a key advantage, enabling investors to easily track performance and comprehend their investment composition. Furthermore, inherent broad market diversification mitigates risks associated with individual stock selection, contributing to a more resilient investment portfolio. These collective attributes make index funds an attractive and accessible choice for a diverse range of investors.