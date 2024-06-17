Things to consider to select the right mutual fund schemes

As equities begin to draw more retail investors each day, there are those who rely on tips from friends and influencers to directly invest in the market and then there are some who choose the mutual fund route. But picking the right path from an array of over 2,000 schemes in the market can be equally daunting. This too can be independently done with due diligence or it can be outsourced to professionals. So, here’s a ready reckoner on how to pick the right mutual fund scheme.