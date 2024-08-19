Top 5 mantras for millennials to achieve financial freedom

By 2030, millennials and Gen Z together will make up more than 50 per cent of India’s population. Known for making sound financial choices, millennials are much more advanced. When it comes to millennials, their investments in mutual funds, stocks, real estate and other assets are at an all-time high, for them a cookie-cutter method does not fit well and when it comes to financial protection - they opt for multiple options to put the method to madness. In the midst of the digital age’s relentless surge, millennials find themselves at the forefront of an era characterised by unprecedented connectivity and information access.