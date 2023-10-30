Travel insurance: Ensure you’ve got the right cover

To ensure your claim process is smooth and hassle-free, it is of utmost importance to share accurate and comprehensive information. For instance, disclose your medical history and check if your pre-existing condition will be covered in the policy. If yes, what will be the extent of coverage? Are there any exceptions to the rule? Similarly, if you plan to indulge in extreme sports or adventure, check the extent of coverage in case something unfortunate strikes. For thrill-seekers and adventure travelers, traditional travel insurance policies may not cover activities like skydiving, scuba diving, or mountain climbing. Specialised adventure and extreme sports coverage can provide the protection you need for these high-risk activities. Neglecting any such information may result in disagreements or even rejection of claims.