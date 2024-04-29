Why are liquid funds gaining favour with retail investors?

All the papers in the portfolio of liquid funds have a yield to maturity, which means they generate a certain amount of returns when held until maturity. The weighted average of these returns across all the papers in the portfolio is known as the Yield to Maturity (YTM). It represents the overall expected return of the liquid fund’s portfolio. With yields typically higher than traditional savings accounts by 150 to 300 basis points, liquid funds allow investors to earn reasonable returns on their surplus cash without sacrificing liquidity. This makes them an attractive alternative for short-term investments.