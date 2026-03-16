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Why the old tax regime may still survive the new tax era

The Draft Income-tax Rules, 2026 may force a rethink. Several exemption and perquisite thresholds that had become outdated over the years are now proposed to be revised sharply upward.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 22:29 IST
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