Why you need to arm yourself with critical illness insurance

Unique features: Critical illness insurance is a benefit policy, unlike a typical health insurance cover, which is an indemnity policy. When the insured is diagnosed with a critical illness, as per the policy terms, a lump sum pay-out is made by the insurer. It is important to note that the lump-sum payment does not necessitate hospitalisation; being diagnosed with the disease is sufficient. This amount can be used for treatment and meeting other expenses during the course of the recovery. During the critical illness phase, the income may be disrupted, or decrease substantially, and this benefit amount can be used to bridge the income gap to some extent. The other crucial point to keep in mind is that this policy comes with a ‘survival period’ clause; the insured should survive a certain number of days after being diagnosed with the ailment (as per the policy) to avail policy benefits. The survival period varies from insurer to insurer and may range from a couple of weeks to a month or so; the shorter the survival period, the better for the insured.