<p>India is witnessing an unprecedented era of wealth creation. From first-generation entrepreneurs and salaried professionals to startup founders and investors, millions of Indians are building financial assets at a scale never seen before.</p>.<p>Yet, beneath this success lies a silent and often overlooked problem: families frequently struggle to locate, access, or claim the wealth that has been built for them.</p>.<p>Most financial conversations today revolve around how to earn more, invest better, or beat market returns. Very few conversations focus on an equally important question: Will your family be able to find and access your wealth when they need it most?</p>.<p>Across households, financial assets are spread across bank accounts, mutual funds, insurance policies, retirement schemes, digital platforms, and physical investments such as property and gold. Over time, records get scattered, nominee details remain outdated, and critical financial information often resides with a single individual.</p>.Financial preparedness is no longer optional, it is essential.<p>When an unexpected life event occurs, families are suddenly left navigating a maze of institutions, documents, and legal procedures. What should have been a straightforward transfer of wealth becomes a stressful and time-consuming process.</p>.<p>This is not a rare occurrence. Large amounts of financial assets across banks, insurance companies, and investment institutions remain unclaimed every year, simply because families are unaware of their existence or unable to complete the recovery process.</p>.<p>The lesson here is simple: Wealth creation without financial organisation is incomplete.</p>.<p>Financial preparedness today must go beyond investment portfolios. It must include asset discovery, nominee management, documentation, and clear communication with family members.</p>.<p>Individuals should ask themselves a few critical questions:</p>.<p>Do I have a consolidated view of all my financial assets?</p>.<p>Are my nominee details accurate and updated?</p>.<p>Would my family know where to find my financial information if something happened to me?</p>.<p>Have I documented my intentions regarding wealth distribution?</p>.<p>These are not complex financial strategies. They are basic but powerful steps that can protect families from confusion and hardship.</p>.<p>Technology is now making it possible to address these challenges more effectively. India’s evolving digital financial infrastructure — from consent-based data frameworks to intelligent asset discovery systems — is enabling platforms to help individuals organise their financial lives in a structured and secure manner.</p>.<p>However, technology alone cannot solve the problem. What is equally important is a shift in mindset. We need to normalise conversations around financial transparency within families.</p>.<p>Money has traditionally been a private topic in many households. But silence around financial information can unintentionally create vulnerability for the very people we want to protect.</p>.<p>The next generation of financial planning must therefore focus not just on building wealth, but also on ensuring that wealth remains discoverable, accessible, and transferable across generations.</p>.<p>The true legacy individuals leave behind is not merely the assets they accumulate. It is the clarity and preparedness that allows their families to benefit from those assets without unnecessary stress or uncertainty.</p>.<p>In a rapidly-evolving financial world, perhaps the most important question we can ask ourselves is this: If something happened to me tomorrow, would my family know where my wealth is — and how to access it?</p>.<p>Answering that question today could make all the difference tomorrow.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is Founder and CEO of VealthX)</em></p>