Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 11th day in a row

Petrol and diesel prices rose by 55 paise and around 60 paise, respectively in a steady slew of hikes in the prices of fuels. This is the 11th straight day that petrol and diesel price rose.

In Delhi, Petrol will now cost Rs 77.28/litre and diesel Rs 75.79/litre.

In Bengaluru, Petrol will now cost Rs 79.79/litre and diesel Rs 72.07/litre, according to the IOC website.

Including the current price hike, petrol and diesel prices have gone up cumulatively by Rs 6.02 and Rs 6.40, respectively over 11 days.