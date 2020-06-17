Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 11th day in a row

Petrol and diesel prices rise for 11th day in a row

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 17 2020, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 07:53 ist
Credit: Reuters

Petrol and diesel prices rose by 55 paise and around 60 paise, respectively in a steady slew of hikes in the prices of fuels. This is the 11th straight day that petrol and diesel price rose.

In Delhi, Petrol will now cost Rs 77.28/litre and diesel Rs 75.79/litre. 

In Bengaluru, Petrol will now cost Rs 79.79/litre and diesel Rs 72.07/litre, according to the IOC website.

Read: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi opposing petrol, diesel prices hike

Including the current price hike, petrol and diesel prices have gone up cumulatively by Rs 6.02 and Rs 6.40, respectively over 11 days.

