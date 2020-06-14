Petrol and diesel prices hiked for 8th straight day by 62 paise and 64 paise respectively

Petrol price increase by Rs 0.62 and diesel price hiked by Rs 0.64 for the 8th straight day.

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise as oil companies for the seventh day in a row adjusted retail rates in line with costs since ending an 82-day hiatus in rate revision. The cummulative price of petrol over the past 8 days rose by Rs 4.52 and that of diesel rose by Rs 4.64.

Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 75.78/litre (increase by Rs 0.62) & Rs 74.03/litre ((increase by Rs 0.64), respectively in Delhi. — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020

Also read — Consumer pays 275% in taxes on petrol to Centre, states

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

The freeze in rates was imposed in mid-March soon after the government hiked excise duty on petrol and diesel to shore up additional finances.

(With inputs from PTI)