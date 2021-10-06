Petrol, diesel prices at all-time high: Check rates

The seventh increase in fuel rates in a week's time has sent petrol prices above Rs 100 in most major cities of the country

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 06 2021, 09:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 09:30 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Petrol and diesel prices had hit all-time highs on Tuesday as international oil prices rallied. 

After 30 paise hike, petrol now costs Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi, while diesel price stands at Rs 91.42 per litre, after an upward revision of 35 paise.

Petrol price was hiked by 29 paise in Mumbai, as it touched Rs 108.96 for a litre and diesel spiked by 27 paise to cost Rs 99.17 for a litre in the financial capital.

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 103.65 per litre, up 29 paise, and diesel Rs 94.53 per litre. Petrol price now stands at Rs 100.49 per litre in Chennai, up 26 paise, and diesel Rs 95.93, up 34 paise.

The recent hikes have sent petrol prices above Rs 100 in most major cities of the country.

The relentless increase in fuel prices has been criticised by opposition parties who have demanded that the government cut record excise duty on the two fuels to give relief to consumers.

The government has so far not agreed to the demand.

