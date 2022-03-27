Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days: Check rates in your city

The prices of petrol and diesel continued to rise, with hikes of 50 paise and 55 paise, respectively in Delhi and hikes of 53 paise and 58 paise, respectively in Mumbai.
The price of petrol currently stands at Rs 99.11 per litre in Delhi and Rs 113.88 in Mumbai. The price of diesel, meanwhile, stands at Rs 90.42 per litre in Delhi and Rs 98.13 in Mumbai, as of Sunday morning.
More to follow...
