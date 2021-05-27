Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 14th time in May

Fuel prices were hiked again on Thursday as the petrol rate in the financial capital of Mumbai neared Rs 100. Petrol prices are up by 23 paise and diesel by around 30 paise, according to IOC.

The fresh hike marks the 14th increase this month, pushing fuel prices across the country to record highs.

Petrol prices have already crossed 100 in various parts of the country. On Thursday, petrol stood at Rs 99.94 per litre in Mumbai.

In Delhi, price of petrol rose to Rs 93.44 while diesel increased to Rs 84.32. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol will now cost Rs 95.06 and diesel Rs 93.49.

In Bengaluru, petrol will now cost Rs 96.80 and diesel Rs 89.70.