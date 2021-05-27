Pfizer may supply 5 crore Covid vaccine doses to India in 2021

US pharma giant Pfizer may supply 5 crore doses of Covid-19 doses to India in 2021 but the firm wants significant regulatory relaxations including indemnification.

Pfizer on Wednesday told Indian authorities that its vaccine is "highly effective" against the B.1.617.2 variant of the coronavirus that is prevalent in India.

Following talks, the company and the government have agreed to work on three key issues to accelerate approval for the company's Covid-19 vaccine in India, namely procurement through a central government pathway; indemnity and liability; and the regulatory requirement for post-approval bridging studies, according to a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, Moderna is in talks with Cipla among other Indian companies to begin manufacturing their single-shot vaccine in India.

Earlier in the week, the Centre had said the order book for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was full and that it was in touch with the companies for acquiring more shots.

The states had also alleged that Pfizer and Moderna had turned them down for a vaccine deal, saying the firms only deal with Centre. “We have had talks with Pfizer and Moderna. They said they won't give us vaccines and will directly talk to the Centre. I appeal to the central government with folded hands to talk to these firms, import vaccines and distribute them among states,” Kejriwal said.

Several states and city municipal corporations have rolled out a global tender to procure Covid-19 vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies)