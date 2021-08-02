Pfizer, Moderna raise prices for Covid vaccines in EU

Pfizer, Moderna raise prices for Covid vaccines in EU

The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 02 2021, 05:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 05:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc have raised the prices of their Covid-19 vaccines in their latest European Union supply contracts, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said, citing portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from about 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

Pfizer declined to comment on the contract with the European Commission, citing confidentiality. "Beyond the redacted contract(s) published by the EC, the content remains confidential and so we won't be commenting," the company said.

Moderna was not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that the EU is on course to hit a target of fully vaccinating at least 70% of the adult population by the end of the summer.

In May, the EU said it expects to have received more than a billion doses of vaccines by the end of September from four drugmakers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Moderna
Pfizer
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
European Union

What's Brewing

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

 