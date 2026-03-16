<p>Walmart-backed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/phonepe">PhonePe</a> has temporarily deferred its public market listing process due to the current geopolitical conflicts and market volatility, and will resume the process once stability returns to global capital markets.</p><p>PhonePe CEO <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sameer-nigam">Sameer Nigam</a>, in a statement, said, “We sincerely hope for a swift return to peace in all the affected regions. We remain committed to a public listing in India.”</p><p>According to reports, the fintech firm was aiming to list at a valuation of around $10 billion. Earlier in January, PhonePe filed its UDRHP-I with SEBI.</p>.Why Walmart-backed PhonePe suddenly pressed pause on its big IPO plan.<p>The PhonePe digital payments app was launched in 2016, and as of September 30, 2025, it has over 65 crore registered users and a digital payments acceptance network across more than 4.7 crore merchants.</p><p>Earlier, DH reported that if market volatility continues, many IPO-bound firms might reassess their plans. From Flipkart to Rapido, at least 24 companies are currently finalising their IPO plans.</p><p>Shashank Udupa, fund manager at Smallcase, said new-age companies, especially tech and platform businesses, are very sensitive to valuations. Their pricing depends on growth expectations and liquidity. When markets turn cautious, investors naturally move toward profitable, cash-generating companies and pull back from long-duration growth stories.</p>