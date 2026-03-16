Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

PhonePe defers IPO plans amid geopolitical tensions, market volatility

When markets turn cautious, investors naturally move toward profitable, cash-generating companies and pull back from long-duration growth stories.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 15:17 IST
Business NewsPhonePe

Follow us on :

Follow Us