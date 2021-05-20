Pioneer Embroideries net profit up 5 times in Q4

Pioneer Embroideries Limited (PEL), manufacturer and exporter of specialised polyester filament yarn and embroidery & laces, reported its net profit increased five times in Q4 FY21 to Rs 10 crore against Rs 2 crore logged in the same period last year.

The company witnessed a 57 per cent year-on-year growth in total income for Q4 FY21 at Rs 81 crore.

PEL saw an operational cash profit of about Rs 25 crore, up from Rs 17 crore in the previous year. The company has proposed a dividend of Rs 0.25 per share to its shareholders, after a gap of several years.

While the total income for 12M FY21 declined by 5 per cent to Rs 227.8 crore, overall exports of the company increased by 24 per cent to touch Rs 44.4 crore.

The improvement was primarily driven by strong performance of its SPFY business, where PEL has positioned itself as a niche player, says the company.

Secured borrowings fell to its lowest-ever level in recent years, to Rs 30 crore, including Rs 116 million of working capital funds, which helped the company reduce its financial cost by 27 per cent to Rs 4 crore, it said.

Commenting upon the performance by the company, Harshvardhan Bassi, Managing Director, Pioneer Embroideries Limited said, “Like all our peers, we also were hit by the pandemic at the beginning of FY21, but we quickly took steps to gear ourselves to take up the challenge. The impressive growth in profitability came as a result of much-improved operating performance and lower financial cost. We are confident that this performance will be sustained in the times to come.”