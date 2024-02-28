Plan to enter mass market EV segment in India: Skoda Auto

Mumbai: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto plans to enter the mass market of electric vehicles segment in India, for which it is exploring all options, including partnerships with local companies for economies of scale, company's management board member Martin Jahn said on Wednesday.

The company is gearing up to enter the electric vehicles segment in India this year and is currently testing its premium electric SUV Enyaq.

"We are exploring all the options. I am not at liberty to give you any details on this because no decision has been made. We are looking at everything we want to bring volume electric car to India," Jahn, who is the member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing Skoda Auto, said here in an interaction.

He further said, "How and when we are going to do it, we do not know yet. We are looking at the options that would be the best for India. But we of course want to participate in the growth of the electric (vehicle) market in India."

When asked if Skoda Auto is looking for partnerships with Indian companies for the mass market EV foray, he said, "We are exploring all the options for the entry of the volume electric market." On how important is it to have a local partner, Jahn said, "From a strategy point of view, it's important to determine what is the best way which we're exploring at the moment. The options are (whether) doing it alone (or) doing it with a partner in various kinds of partnerships."