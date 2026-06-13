Plan to revive PSU Hindustan Machine Tools in final stages: HD Kumaraswamy

<p>Bengaluru: A plan to rejuvenate defunct PSU Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) is in final stages and the Centre will soon undertake discussions with the concerned stakeholders and ministries to expedite the revival, said Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy.</p>.<p>Addressing the 65th Foundation Day celebrations of the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) on Friday, the minister said the government is committed to rejuvenate the iconic public sector enterprise. "The detailed project report (DPR) is in its final stages. The government has ben working over the past two years to formulate a comprehensive revival strategy for HMT", Kumaraswamy said.</p>.HD Kumaraswamy lauds Adichunchanagiri Mutt for its service, social upliftment.<p>He said a high-level committee chaired by Dr VK Saraswat, former member of NITI Aayog was constituted to examine the matter. Based on the committee's extensive and valuable recommendations, a structured roadmap has been prepared to restore HMT to its rightful position as a leading industrial enterprise, he said.</p>.<p>Further, he added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended full support and guidance to revive HMT.</p>.<p>On the occasion, the minister dedicated the Advanced Engineering Testing Facility Centre at CMTI to the nation.</p>