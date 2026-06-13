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Plan to revive PSU Hindustan Machine Tools in final stages: HD Kumaraswamy

The minister said the government is committed to rejuvenate the iconic public sector enterprise.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 00:44 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 00:44 IST
Business NewsHD KumaraswamyHMT

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