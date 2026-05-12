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PM Modi austerity pitch spooks markets, rupee plunges

Modi comment seen as admission of brewing crises.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 00:07 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 00:07 IST
Business NewsNarendra ModiRupeeMarkets

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