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Traders, artisans and jewellery firms raise concern over PM Modi's appeal to delay buying gold for a year

The GGJEPC said the industry understood the larger national concerns and would stand with the government during challenging times.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 11:34 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 11:34 IST
Business NewsNarendra ModiGoldMarkets

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