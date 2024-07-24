Porsche India retail sales grow 40% in Jan-June period

New Delhi: Porsche India on Wednesday said its retail sales increased 40 per cent year-on-year to 489 units in the January-June period.

The company saw robust sales of Cayenne and Macan models during the period under review, the luxury sports carmaker said in a statement.

"The desire to own a Porsche in India continues to grow and we are elated to see that the first half of 2024 has been our best ever," said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India.