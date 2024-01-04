Power Finance Corp commits Rs 25,000 cr for power sector projects in Gujarat

New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation has inked an initial pact with the Gujarat government to provide comprehensive financial backing for the state's generation, transmission, and distribution projects.

PFC signed an MoU with the government of Gujarat on January 3, 2024, according to a company statement issued on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Parminder Chopra, CMD PFC and Jai Prakash Shivhare, MD, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) in the presence of Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The chief objective of this MoU is to provide comprehensive financial backing for the state's generation, transmission, and distribution projects.