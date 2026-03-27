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Price hikes, outlook cuts - What airlines are doing as fuel costs surge

Jet fuel prices have soared from $85 to $90 per barrel to $150 to $200 per barrel in recent weeks, a financial hit for an industry where fuel accounts for up to a quarter of operating expenses.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 10:16 IST
Business NewsAviation

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