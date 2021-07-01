Price of LPG cylinder hiked: Check rates

Price of LPG cylinder hiked: Check rates

A domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 834.50 in Delhi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2021, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 14:36 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Oil marketing companies hiked the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders by Rs 25.5 per kg, which will come into effect from Thursday.

A domestic cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 834.5 in Delhi. A 19-kg cylinder will now be dearer by Rs 76, taking the cost in Delhi to Rs 1,550, ANI reported.

This comes as fuel rates continue to touch record highs across the country. The prices of crude oil and petroleum products in the international market have been rising since November last year.

LPG prices are revised at the start of every month but the rates had remained unchanged in June. In Mumbai and Kolkata, the price will now be Rs 834.5 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, while in Chennai, one non-subsidised LPG cylinder will cost Rs 850.5.

With this latest hike, the LPG price has increased by Rs 140 per cylinder in the period from January to June 2021.

LPG
Oil Marketing Companies
India
fuel

