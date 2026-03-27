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Private sector should play central role in management of industrial cluster scheme: Assocham President

On the West Asia conflict, Nirmal Kumar Minda said the global economic growth would be much below the IMF’s projection of 3.3 per cent.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 07:26 IST
Business NewsIMFMSMEWest Asia

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