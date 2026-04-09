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Productive use of AI to help create jobs: World Bank official

In the next 10-15 years, about 280 million young people in South Asia are estimated to come of working age.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 14:06 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 14:06 IST
Business NewsWorld BankArtificial IntelligenceAIbusinessjob

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