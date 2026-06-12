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Prolonged West Asia war may impact delivery of over 5 lakh homes: Report

However, end-user-driven housing demand remains resilient, and project financing is also better than in previous cycles.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 21:48 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 21:48 IST
Business NewsWest AsiaMiddle East

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