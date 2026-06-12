Prolonged West Asia war may impact delivery of over 5 lakh homes: Report

<p>Bengaluru: Disruption in supply chains and commodity markets due to the ongoing war in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> has hit residential real estate. A report stated that an estimated 540,000 houses across Tier-1 cities are facing delays.</p>.<p>A prolonged geopolitical conflict will inevitably impact project economics through higher energy prices, increased logistics costs, and inflation in key construction materials such as steel, aluminium, copper, electrical equipment, and building systems, according to a report by realty consultancy Anarock.</p>.<p>However, end-user-driven housing demand remains resilient, and project financing is also better than in previous cycles. “Latest Anarock Research data reveals that a record 540,000 housing units are scheduled for completion across the top-7 cities in 2026 — the highest in the last decade. Of the total scheduled deliveries, the western markets of MMR and Pune collectively account for 57% of homes due for completion this year,” said Prashant Thakur, Executive Director and Head — Research, Anarock Group.</p>.Gold extends losses in futures trade amid inflation, West Asia concerns.<p>Historically, ambitious housing supply pipelines have often been vulnerable to external shocks like these, he said. “For instance, during the pandemic year, 4.66 lakh homes were scheduled for completion across the top-7 cities. However, only about 2.14 lakh units, or 46% of the planned pipeline, were ultimately delivered, as construction came to a halt due to lockdowns, labour migration, and supply-chain disruptions,” Thakur added.</p>.<p>In MMR, approximately 2.07 lakh units are scheduled for delivery over the year, while Pune expects one lakh units to be delivered in 2026. In the South, Bengaluru (69,000), Hyderabad (63,700) and Chennai (35,600) collectively have 1.68 lakh units lined up for delivery this year. North India’s realty powerhouse NCR has just 39,000 units scheduled for completion, and in the East, Kolkata has just 22,500 units scheduled for completion this year.</p>.<p>“Cities with the largest completion pipelines — specifically MMR, Pune and Bengaluru — are particularly sensitive to sustained input cost inflation, as developers must maintain delivery schedules and simultaneously manage margin pressures,” Thakur added.</p>.<p>Anarock Research indicates that between 2017 and 2025, nearly 30.5 lakh housing units have been delivered across India’s top 7 cities.</p>.<p>Thakur said the sheer scale of homes slated for delivery this year reflects the strong launch and sales momentum witnessed after the pandemic.</p>