Property price rise may moderate in 2024: Brigade's Pavitra Shankar

In terms of markets we’re focused on South India. In Chennai we have added substantially to the land bank, so we have visibility of at least 12 msf for residential over the next few years. We are also looking at office space and if we find a great opportunity for retail, we are interested in that as well. Our strategy is that if we can expand to become the same size as we are in Bengaluru, in both Chennai and Hyderabad, that gives us more than enough growth that we need to show for the organisation.