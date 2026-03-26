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Property prices along Noida Jewar airport to jump 28% by 2027: Square Yards report

The airport is being developed as the nucleus of a broader economic ecosystem, supported by industrial and manufacturing clusters, logistics hubs, and commercial centres.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 13:59 IST
Business NewsAirportNoidaProperty Prices

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