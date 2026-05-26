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Puravankara acquires 14.57 acre land in Bengaluru

The project, spread across Bengaluru’s fast-growing eastern corridor, will have a total saleable area of around 1.8 million square feet.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 20:47 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 20:47 IST
Business NewsBengaluruPuravankara

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