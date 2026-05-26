Puravankara acquires 14.57 acre land in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Puravankara Limited has secured a 14.57-acre land parcel in Mandur-Budigere, with a projected gross development value (GDV) of nearly Rs 2,300 crore, as the real estate developer continues to strengthen its residential pipeline in the city.</p>.<p>The project, spread across Bengaluru’s fast-growing eastern corridor, will have a total saleable area of around 1.8 million square feet.</p>.Puravankara logs Rs 110 crore net profit in fourth quarter.<p>Of the total land parcel, 7.92 acres has been secured through a joint development agreement (JDA), while the remaining 6.65 acres has been purchased outright by the company.</p>.<p>Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Limited, said <br>the acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy of adding high-quality projects in key micro-markets through a disciplined growth approach.</p>.<p>He added that the latest deal has increased Puravankara’s developable landbank in Bengaluru to 25.61 million square feet.</p>