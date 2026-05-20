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Puravankara logs Rs 110 crore net profit in fourth quarter

For FY26, Puravankara reported the highest-ever annual sales of Rs 7,407 crore, a 55% increase YoY from Rs 4,783 crore.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 00:28 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 00:28 IST
Businesss NewsPuravankaraquarters

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