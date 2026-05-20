<p>Bengaluru: Real estate developer Puravankara Limited has reported a net profit of Rs 110 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 2026, as against a net loss of Rs 88 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its revenue increased 173% to Rs 1,541 crore in the quarter, as against Rs 564 crore in the year ago quarter.</p>.<p>“Q4FY26 was a staggering quarter for Puravankara as we recorded our highest-ever sales; a 37% increase in average realisation and PAT of Rs 111 crore. The company also strengthened its expansion in Mumbai through redevelopment projects in Malabar Hill and Chembur," Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said.</p>.Godrej Properties FY26 pre-sales up 16pc to record Rs 34,171 cr.<p class="bodytext">For FY26, Puravankara reported the highest-ever annual sales of Rs 7,407 crore, a 55% increase YoY from Rs 4,783 crore. Sales volume for the year stood at 7.25 msft, compared to 5.67 msft in FY25.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The company also recorded a 21% YoY increase in average realisation, which stood at Rs 10,213 per sq ft on saleable area. Collections for FY26 rose 15% to Rs 4,258 crore, compared to Rs 3,711 crore in FY25.</p>