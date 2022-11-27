Q2 GDP, auto sales data to drive markets this week

Going ahead we expect the northward momentum of Indian equities to continue buoyed by positive global cues, a fall in crude oil prices and gradual economic recovery. Participation of Nifty, too, is encouraging which would help markets scale further new highs. We believe that once the Nifty is able to cross its previous high of 18,604, it will steadily inch up towards 19k levels over the next few weeks.

In this week, on the domestic front, India’s GDP data and auto monthly numbers would be key data to watch out for. On the global front, US GDP, PMI and non-farm payroll data would be keenly eyed. Apart from this, China’s PMI data amid rising Covid-19 cases would be monitored.

On the new listing front, two initial public offers - Dharmaj Crop Guard and Uniparts India - would open for subscription on November 28 and 30 respectively.

Indian equities continued their buoyancy for the fourth straight week on the back of positive cues from US Fed meeting minutes which hinted at a possible moderation in the pace of interest rate hikes. Benchmarks Nifty and Sensex finally touched record levels on the monthly F&O expiry day and further continued their momentum on the next day too.

While the Sensex hit its all-time high, the Nifty is just a few points away from its record high. However, it hit a fresh 52-week high and made a record high on a closing basis. Bank Nifty continued to touch new highs and closed above the 43k mark for the first time.

The broader market outperformed this week after a long haul. India VIX too cooled off further to 13.33 levels. Volatility has been cooling off for the last nine weeks, thus supporting the bulls. Even foreign institutional investors turned buyers, once again, on the last day of the week boosting market sentiments.

Global markets too rallied this week as investors welcomed US Federal minutes that suggested that they might tone down its pace of interest rate hike in its next policy meeting. Further, US CBOE Volatility Index fell to a three-month low along with a sharp decline in US Dollar Index (below 106) and US Treasury yield (2-year and 10-year).

Except for the realty and energy sectors, all others ended in green with solid momentum seen in public sector banks and media followed by IT, private banks, automobile and infra. Niche sectors like defence and fertiliser were in action too. Most of the fertiliser stocks rallied after India’s import from Russia surged by 371% in six months of FY23.

Defence stocks continue to see their order book bulge thus keeping the momentum intact in them. Few PSU banks hit new 52-week high this week as momentum in these stocks continued. Value buying was seen in IT stocks on the back of attractive valuation and rally in the global IT index – Nasdaq. Sectors like cement, tyre and paints were also in action after Brent crude prices fell to three-month lows.

On the primary market front, the momentum continued with five more IPOs getting listed last week; Kaynes Tech and Archean Chemicals saw strong listing gains while Inox Green got listed at a discount.

(The writer is the head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited)