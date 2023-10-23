Qatar Airways CEO is stepping down

Doha: Akbar Al Baker, one of the airline industry's most outspoken leaders, is retiring as chief executive of Qatar Airways after almost three decades at the helm of the state-owned carrier, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday and a source.

Al Baker will be succeeded by Badr Mohammed Al Meer, currently chief operating officer of Hamad International Airport, the source familiar with the matter said.

Al Baker's resignation was announced to staff in an official circular, seen by Reuters, from Chairman Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi who paid tribute to his "27 years of remarkable service".

Qatar Airways could not immediately be reached for comment.

Al Baker was appointed CEO in 1997, three years after the airline's launch, and has been instrumental in transforming Qatar Airways into a major international carrier that competes against the likes of Dubai's Emirates and Turkish Airlines.

He also became synonymous with a shift in the global aviation map towards the Gulf, as carriers swept up passengers transiting between East and West, and regularly clashed with U.S. and European airline chiefs on trade and labour issues.

Al Baker frequently made headlines by goading Western plane giants Airbus and Boeing over their strategies, or factory workmanship, and led the airline during a bitter recent dispute with Airbus over damage to the surface of A350 aircraft.