Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Qatar shuts LNG output, supplies to India hit

India depends on long-term LNG contracts with Qatar to meet a substantial portion of its gas requirements.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 19:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 19:23 IST
LNGQatar

Follow us on :

Follow Us