Qualcomm, investment firm SSW Partners to buy Veoneer for $4.5 billion

Qualcomm Inc and investment firm SSW Partners said on Monday they had reached a deal to buy Swedish company Veoneer Inc for $4.5 billion in cash.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Indian shop workers win the right to a chair
Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'
Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf
Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé
‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna
Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report