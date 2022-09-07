Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 6, 4 Gen 1 series mobile chipsets

It’s been a year since we anything new in Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon mobile chipset portfolio and now, the American semiconductor major has introduced two new silicons.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 will be succeeding the Snapdragon 695 and 480 5G series, respectively.

The new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 comes with a triple ISP (Image Signal Process), which enables the phone snap up good photos with up to three cameras at once with gigapixel speeds.

Furthermore, it allows the device to capture 108 MP photos and be able to record videos with computational HDR via support for staggered HDR image sensors—a first in the Snapdragon 6-series.

Also, the Snapdragon 6 features the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine, promising 3x improved AI performance compared to its predecessor for intelligent assistance across the board, including AI-based activity tracking. With hard-hitting gaming features that deliver up to 35% quicker graphics rendering and up to 40% faster processing.

And, Snapdragon 6 will empower phones to support. HDR gaming at an ultra-smooth 60+ fps(frames per second).

With Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System, the phone will be able to support a wide range of 3GPP Release 16 5G bands across the world. The phones will be able to support close to 2.9 Gbps peak 5G download speeds, while Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 can deliver 2x2 Wi-Fi 6E—another first in the Snapdragon 6-series.

On the other hand, the 6nm class Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 series is Qualcomm’s most advanced 4-series silicon to date. It promises budget phones to offer impressive performance and multi-day battery life. It can deliver up to 15% improved CPU and up to 10% enhanced GPU compared to the previous generation, allowing users to multitask smoothly and enjoy immersive entertainment.

Like the 6 Gen 1 series, Snapdragon 4 includes a triple ISP. Also, it supports the Multi-Frame Noise Reduction feature that ensures the camera capture crisp, detailed photos.

Smartphones with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 will be able to snap up high-quality pictures up to 108MP. The Qualcomm AI Engine promises to make on-device experiences more seamless and intuitive. And, phone users can get support in an instant with always-on voice assistants or communicate clearly thanks to echo and background noise suppression.

Qualcomm’s latest budget chipset comes with Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System to support super-fast 2.5Gbps peak 5G download speeds, and FastConnect 6200 for premium 2x2 Wi-Fi and support latest wireless Bluetooth technology.

