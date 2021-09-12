QuEST Global to hire 5,000 engineers in FY22

QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, plans to hire an additional 5,000 engineers during the current financial year, as it looks to raise its capabilities in the design and development of semiconductor chips for various applications.

"There is a massive shortage of chips globally and the US is creating alternatives to Taiwan and China to meet the future demand. Due to the amount of technology coming into automobiles next decade will have a 10x growth for chips and we are designing new high-capacity chips to meet the demand," Ajit Prabhu, Chairman and CEO, QuEST Global told DH.

Currently, QuEST Global has deployed 800 engineers across multiple locations to design and develop new semiconductor chips across its development centres at Bengaluru in India, Malaysia, and Vietnam. It aims to increase the headcount to 1,000 by March next year and add another 1,000 engineers during the next financial year, he said.

In Malaysia, the company recently hired 50 engineers and adding another 50 engineers very soon to build its capabilities to design chips. It is also looking to hire additional engineers across other centres that include Bengaluru, he said.

“Today’s cars are nothing but computers. About 40% of the electronics in a passenger consists of semiconductor chips. Hundreds of chips are needed for all kinds of systems to be eventually connected to other systems over the cloud. In future, cars will talk to each other with the help of chips,” Prabhu said.

Autonomous cars will have lot more cameras to capture images and they need to be able to analyse data and make a decision. Heavy and high computing chips need to be designed to make this a reality, he said, adding that QuEST Global is developing such capabilities for its customers. Other than the automotive applications, the company is also building capabilities for medical, oil & gas, and other industrial clients.

“We are banking on clients across industry verticals. Our strategy is to scale and address the need with the help of Synapse Design we acquired this year,” Prabhu added.

Synapse Design is a Silicon Valley-headquartered design and engineering services provider to top-tier semiconductor and systems companies worldwide. With Synapse coming on board, QuEST will be able to offer end-to-end hardware-enabled software solutions to its customers across various industries, including semiconductor, automotive, consumer electronics, networking, and storage systems, he said.

“We believe that the investments we are making in enhancing our engineering capabilities will help customers solve complex engineering challenges in their respective industries,” he said.

Over the last two decades, QuEST Global has been providing product engineering and lifecycle services to its clients in the aerospace & defence, automotive, energy, hi-tech, medical devices, rail and semiconductor industries. It has a presence in 13 countries 56 global delivery centres and 11,250 employees.

Check out the latest DH videos here: